خريطة قنوات الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الجمعة 19 يناير

محمد فتحى:
تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الجمعة 19 يناير.
MBC 2 :
12:30 ص – Red Dragon
3:00 ص – The Green Mile
6:30 ص – Furry Vengeance
8:00 ص – Collateral Damage
10:00 ص – Gone
11:30 ص – Top Gun
1:30 م – Enemy at the Gates
4:00 م – You May Not Kiss the Bride
6:00 م – Get smart
8:00 م – 2 Guns
10:00 م – The Heat
MBC Action :
4:00 ص – Getaway
6:00 م – Rambo Rajkumar
11:30 م – Rambo Rajkumar
MBC MAX :
12:30 ص – Fear
2:00 ص – Stolen
4:00 ص – Changing Lanes
6:00 ص – Miracle
8:30 ص – Chasing Mavericks
10:30 ص – Prefontaine
12:30 م – Good Morning, Vietnam
2:30 م – The American President
4:30 م – Frost/Nixon
7:00 م – Conviction
9:00 م – West of Memphis
11:30 م – The Kid: Chamaco
OSN Movies :
1:05 ص – Valentine’s Day
3:10 ص – Ride Along 2
4:55 ص – Zoolander 2
6:40 ص – Rocky IV
8:15 ص – Valentine’s Day
10:20 ص – Splash
12:10 م – Ride Along 2
1:55 م – Mr. Popper’s Penguins
3:35 م – Rocky Balboa
5:20 م – Last Chance Harvey
6:55 م – The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
9:40 م – Sahara
11:50 م – One More Time (When I Live My Life Over Again )
OSN Movies Action :
12:05 ص – S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
1:40 ص – Frontera
3:25 ص – Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants
4:45 ص – The Net
6:40 ص – The Reckoning
8:15 ص – S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
9:50 ص – Crossfire
11:25 ص – The Net
1:25 م – Drop Zone
3:15 م – Thor
5:15 م – Larceny
6:50 م – Face/Off
9:10 م – The Green Inferno
10:55 م – Heist (Bus 657 )
OSN Movies Comedy :
1:05 ص – Without A Paddle
2:45 ص – Lies & Alibis
4:25 ص – Almost Christmas
6:20 ص – 7 Chinese Brothers
7:45 ص – Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
9:40 ص – Wayne’s World 2
1:15 م – 7 Chinese Brothers
2:40 م – Down With Love
4:30 م – Breaking the Bank
6:20 م – Down to earth
8:00 م – EDtv
10:05 م – The Love Guru
11:35 م – The Bronze