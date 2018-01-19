خريطة قنوات الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الجمعة 19 يناير

محمد فتحى:

تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الجمعة 19 يناير.

MBC 2 :

12:30 ص – Red Dragon

3:00 ص – The Green Mile

6:30 ص – Furry Vengeance

8:00 ص – Collateral Damage

10:00 ص – Gone

11:30 ص – Top Gun

1:30 م – Enemy at the Gates

4:00 م – You May Not Kiss the Bride

6:00 م – Get smart

8:00 م – 2 Guns

10:00 م – The Heat

MBC Action :

4:00 ص – Getaway

6:00 م – Rambo Rajkumar

11:30 م – Rambo Rajkumar

MBC MAX :

12:30 ص – Fear

2:00 ص – Stolen

4:00 ص – Changing Lanes

6:00 ص – Miracle

8:30 ص – Chasing Mavericks

10:30 ص – Prefontaine

12:30 م – Good Morning, Vietnam

2:30 م – The American President

4:30 م – Frost/Nixon

7:00 م – Conviction

9:00 م – West of Memphis

11:30 م – The Kid: Chamaco

OSN Movies :

1:05 ص – Valentine’s Day

3:10 ص – Ride Along 2

4:55 ص – Zoolander 2

6:40 ص – Rocky IV

8:15 ص – Valentine’s Day

10:20 ص – Splash

12:10 م – Ride Along 2

1:55 م – Mr. Popper’s Penguins

3:35 م – Rocky Balboa

5:20 م – Last Chance Harvey

6:55 م – The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

9:40 م – Sahara

11:50 م – One More Time (When I Live My Life Over Again )

OSN Movies Action :

12:05 ص – S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

1:40 ص – Frontera

3:25 ص – Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants

4:45 ص – The Net

6:40 ص – The Reckoning

8:15 ص – S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

9:50 ص – Crossfire

11:25 ص – The Net

1:25 م – Drop Zone

3:15 م – Thor

5:15 م – Larceny

6:50 م – Face/Off

9:10 م – The Green Inferno

10:55 م – Heist (Bus 657 )

OSN Movies Comedy :

1:05 ص – Without A Paddle

2:45 ص – Lies & Alibis

4:25 ص – Almost Christmas

6:20 ص – 7 Chinese Brothers

7:45 ص – Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

9:40 ص – Wayne’s World 2

1:15 م – 7 Chinese Brothers

2:40 م – Down With Love

4:30 م – Breaking the Bank

6:20 م – Down to earth

8:00 م – EDtv

10:05 م – The Love Guru

11:35 م – The Bronze