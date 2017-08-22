خريطة الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الثلاثاء 22 أغسطس

محمد فتحى:

تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الثلاثاء 22 أغسطس..

MBC 2 :

12:00 ص – Red Riding Hood

2:00 ص – The Ring

4:00 ص – Drive Angry

5:30 ص – The Age Of Innocence

7:45 ص – Red Riding Hood

9:30 ص – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

11:00 ص – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

1:00 م – Frozen

4:00 م – Johnny English Reborn

6:00 م – Tower Heist

8:00 م – Identity Thief

10:00 م – Invincible

MBC Action :

4:00 ص – The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

6:00 م – A Tough Guy 2

11:30 م – A Tough Guy 2

MBC MAX :

12:30 ص – This Is the End

1:30 ص – ¡Three Amigos!

4:00 ص – A Beginner’s Guide to Endings

5:30 ص – Save the Last Dance 2

7:30 ص – Battle of the Year

9:30 ص – Fame

11:30 ص – Coyote Ugly

1:00 م – Why Did I Get Married

3:00 م – Why Did I Get Married Too

5:00 م – Pirate radio

7:00 م – Pitch Perfect

9:00 م – Footloose

11:00 م – Honey

OSN Movies :

1:20 ص – Beaches

3:25 ص – Finding Forrester

5:40 ص – People Like Us

7:40 ص – The War

9:45 ص – Changeling

12:05 م – The Bucket List

1:45 م – Seventh Son

3:30 م – From Rocky to Creed: The Legacy Continues

4:30 م – Enemy of the State

6:45 م – Rocky IV

8:20 م – Lucy

9:50 م – V/H/S/2 (S-VHS)

11:30 م – Straight Outta Compton

OSN Movies Action :

1:35 ص – Escape

3:15 ص – Age of Tomorrow

4:45 ص – Bermuda Tentacles

6:20 ص – Rise of the Legend

8:35 ص – Larceny

11:10 ص – Escape

1:15 م – Rise of the Legend

3:30 م – Savage Dog

5:10 م – Larceny

6:45 م – Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

9:00 م – Drop Zone

10:45 م – The Dead Lands

Fox Movies :

1:30 ص – Serendipity

3:33 ص – Little Miss Sunshine

5:30 ص – Unfaithful

7:30 ص – The Counselor

9:30 ص – Serendipity

11:30 ص – Little Miss Sunshine

1:30 م – Unfaithful

3:30 م – The Counselor

5:30 م – My Boss’s Daughter

7:30 م – Lone Survivor

9:30 م – The Comebacks

11:30 م – The Sandlot 2

Star Movies :

12:15 ص – When Love Came to Town

2:00 ص – Carjacked

3:30 ص – Kite

5:00 ص – P.S. I Love You

7:00 ص – America’s Sweethearts

8:45 ص – The Singing Detective

10:30 ص – My Week with Marilyn

12:05 م – Ain’t Them Bodies Saints

1:45 م – Terri

3:30 م – Shanghai

5:15 م – When Love Came to Town

7:00 م – Nothing But The Truth

8:45 م – The Imitation Game

10:45 م – Million Dollar Arm