خريطة الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الاثنين 28 أغسطس

محمد فتحى:
تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الاثنين 28 أغسطس..
MBC 2 :
12:30 ص – The Woman in Black
2:30 ص – Take Me Home Tonight
4:30 ص – No Strings Attached
6:00 ص – Damsels in Distress
8:00 ص – Crimson Tide
10:00 ص – Maximum Risk
12:00 م – Rescue Dawn
2:00 م – The November Man
4:00 م – Journey to the Center of the Earth
6:00 م – Inkheart
8:00 م – Where the Wild Things Are
10:00 م – The Boxtrolls
MBC Action :
4:00 ص – Transporter 2
6:00 م – The Heat
11:30 م – The Heat
MBC MAX :
12:00 ص – The Rum Diary
2:00 ص – Martha Marcy May Marlene
3:30 ص – The producers
5:30 ص – The Heartbreak Kid
7:15 ص – Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon
8:30 ص – Larry Crowne
10:00 ص – About A Boy
12:00 م – Made Of Honor
1:30 ص – Begin Again
3:30 م – Be Cool
5:30 م – Thank You for Smoking
7:00 م – The Constant Gardener
9:00 م – The History Boys
11:00 م – Something Borrowed
OSN Movies :
1:05 ص – Last Action Hero
3:15 ص – Eight Men Out
5:15 ص – Kicking And Screaming
6:55 ص – Dick Tracy
8:40 ص – Reign Over Me
10:45 ص – San Andreas
12:40 م – Air Force One
2:45 م – The Invention of Lying
4:30 م – Spectre
7:00 م – Entrapment
8:55 م – Heat
11:45 م – Cocktail
OSN Movies Action :
12:30 ص – Tekken 2: Kazuya’s Revenge
2:10 ص – Grosse Pointe Blank
4:10 ص – Survivor
5:50 ص – Twister
7:45 ص – Tekken 2: Kazuya’s Revenge
9:20 ص – The Call Up
10:55 ص – Survivor
12:35 م – Judge Dredd
2:15 م – Bad Company
4:15 م – The Call Up
5:50 م – Blackhat
8:05 م – The Man from U.N.C.L.E .
10:00 م – No Tears for the Dead
Fox Movies :
1:30 ص – The Transporter
3:30 ص – I Don’t Know How She Does It
5:30 ص – The Devil Wears Prada
7:30 ص – Parts Per Billion
9:30 ص – The Transporter
11:30 ص – I Don’t Know How She Does It
1:30 م – The Devil Wears Prada
3:30 م – Parts Per Billion
5:30 م – Made Of Honor
7:30 م – The Giver
9:30 م – The Darkest Hour
11:30 م – The Da Vinci Code