خريطة الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الاثنين 28 أغسطس

محمد فتحى:

تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الاثنين 28 أغسطس..

MBC 2 :

12:30 ص – The Woman in Black

2:30 ص – Take Me Home Tonight

4:30 ص – No Strings Attached

6:00 ص – Damsels in Distress

8:00 ص – Crimson Tide

10:00 ص – Maximum Risk

12:00 م – Rescue Dawn

2:00 م – The November Man

4:00 م – Journey to the Center of the Earth

6:00 م – Inkheart

8:00 م – Where the Wild Things Are

10:00 م – The Boxtrolls

MBC Action :

4:00 ص – Transporter 2

6:00 م – The Heat

11:30 م – The Heat

MBC MAX :

12:00 ص – The Rum Diary

2:00 ص – Martha Marcy May Marlene

3:30 ص – The producers

5:30 ص – The Heartbreak Kid

7:15 ص – Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon

8:30 ص – Larry Crowne

10:00 ص – About A Boy

12:00 م – Made Of Honor

1:30 ص – Begin Again

3:30 م – Be Cool

5:30 م – Thank You for Smoking

7:00 م – The Constant Gardener

9:00 م – The History Boys

11:00 م – Something Borrowed

OSN Movies :

1:05 ص – Last Action Hero

3:15 ص – Eight Men Out

5:15 ص – Kicking And Screaming

6:55 ص – Dick Tracy

8:40 ص – Reign Over Me

10:45 ص – San Andreas

12:40 م – Air Force One

2:45 م – The Invention of Lying

4:30 م – Spectre

7:00 م – Entrapment

8:55 م – Heat

11:45 م – Cocktail

OSN Movies Action :

12:30 ص – Tekken 2: Kazuya’s Revenge

2:10 ص – Grosse Pointe Blank

4:10 ص – Survivor

5:50 ص – Twister

7:45 ص – Tekken 2: Kazuya’s Revenge

9:20 ص – The Call Up

10:55 ص – Survivor

12:35 م – Judge Dredd

2:15 م – Bad Company

4:15 م – The Call Up

5:50 م – Blackhat

8:05 م – The Man from U.N.C.L.E .

10:00 م – No Tears for the Dead

Fox Movies :

1:30 ص – The Transporter

3:30 ص – I Don’t Know How She Does It

5:30 ص – The Devil Wears Prada

7:30 ص – Parts Per Billion

9:30 ص – The Transporter

11:30 ص – I Don’t Know How She Does It

1:30 م – The Devil Wears Prada

3:30 م – Parts Per Billion

5:30 م – Made Of Honor

7:30 م – The Giver

9:30 م – The Darkest Hour

11:30 م – The Da Vinci Code