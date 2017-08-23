خريطة الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الأربعاء 23 أغسطس

محمد فتحي:



تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الأربعاء 23 أغسطس.



MBC 2 :



12:00 ص – Observe and report

1:30 ص – White Chicks

3:00 ص – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

4:45 ص – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

7:30 ص – Johnny English Reborn

9:30 ص – Maleficent

11:30 ص – White Chicks

1:30 م – Tower Heist

4:00 م – Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief

6:00 م – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

8:00 م – Fantastic Four

10:00 م – Captain America: The Winter Soldier



MBC Action :



4:00 ص – Saving Private Ryan

6:00 م – Showtime

11:30 م – Showtime



MBC MAX :



1:00 ص – Fame

3:30 ص – Coyote Ugly

5:00 ص – Why Did I Get Married?

7:00 ص – Why Did I Get Married Too?

9:00 ص – Footloose

11:30 ص – Pitch Perfect

1:00 م – Head of State

2:30 م – The American President

5:00 م – Just Wright

7:00 م – Our family wedding

9:00 م – Think Like a Man

11:00 م – Pitch Perfect



OSN Movies :



2:05 ص – Enemy of the State

4:25 ص – Changeling

7:00 ص – Enemy of the State

9:15 ص – Rocky IV

10:50 ص – Ghostbusters

12:35 م – WAR HORSE

3:05 م – Blown Away

5:10 م – Con Air

7:05 م – The Internship

9:05 م – Fifty Shades of Grey

11:10 م – Indecent Proposal



OSN Movies Action :



12:45 ص – Twixt

2:30 ص – Larceny

4:05 ص – Rivers 9

5:55 ص – Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

8:10 ص – Savage Dog

9:45 ص – Diggstown

11:25 ص – Drop Zone

1:10 م – Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation

3:25 م – Tracers

5:05 م – The 5th Wave

7:00 م – Gone in Sixty Seconds

9:00 م – We Still Kill the Old Way

10:35 م – The Last Witch Hunter





Fox Movies :



1:30 ص – My Boss’s Daughter

3:30 ص – The Comebacks

5:30 ص – The Sandlot 2

7:30 ص – Lone Survivor

9:30 ص – My Boss’s Daughter

11:30 ص – The Comebacks

1:30 م – The Sandlot 2

3:30 م – Lone Survivor

5:30 م – Drumline

7:30 م – Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines