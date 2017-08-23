محمد فتحي:
تنشر “المال” خريطة الأفلام لأهم قنوات عرض الأفلام الأجنبية فى الوطن العربى (المفتوحة والمشفرة) بمواعيد عرضها, وفيما يلى القائمة الكاملة للأفلام التى ستعرض على هذه القنوات ليوم الأربعاء 23 أغسطس.
MBC 2 :
12:00 ص – Observe and report
1:30 ص – White Chicks
3:00 ص – Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
4:45 ص – Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
7:30 ص – Johnny English Reborn
9:30 ص – Maleficent
11:30 ص – White Chicks
1:30 م – Tower Heist
4:00 م – Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief
6:00 م – The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
8:00 م – Fantastic Four
10:00 م – Captain America: The Winter Soldier
MBC Action :
4:00 ص – Saving Private Ryan
6:00 م – Showtime
11:30 م – Showtime
MBC MAX :
1:00 ص – Fame
3:30 ص – Coyote Ugly
5:00 ص – Why Did I Get Married?
7:00 ص – Why Did I Get Married Too?
9:00 ص – Footloose
11:30 ص – Pitch Perfect
1:00 م – Head of State
2:30 م – The American President
5:00 م – Just Wright
7:00 م – Our family wedding
9:00 م – Think Like a Man
11:00 م – Pitch Perfect
OSN Movies :
2:05 ص – Enemy of the State
4:25 ص – Changeling
7:00 ص – Enemy of the State
9:15 ص – Rocky IV
10:50 ص – Ghostbusters
12:35 م – WAR HORSE
3:05 م – Blown Away
5:10 م – Con Air
7:05 م – The Internship
9:05 م – Fifty Shades of Grey
11:10 م – Indecent Proposal
OSN Movies Action :
12:45 ص – Twixt
2:30 ص – Larceny
4:05 ص – Rivers 9
5:55 ص – Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
8:10 ص – Savage Dog
9:45 ص – Diggstown
11:25 ص – Drop Zone
1:10 م – Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation
3:25 م – Tracers
5:05 م – The 5th Wave
7:00 م – Gone in Sixty Seconds
9:00 م – We Still Kill the Old Way
10:35 م – The Last Witch Hunter
Fox Movies :
1:30 ص – My Boss’s Daughter
3:30 ص – The Comebacks
5:30 ص – The Sandlot 2
7:30 ص – Lone Survivor
9:30 ص – My Boss’s Daughter
11:30 ص – The Comebacks
1:30 م – The Sandlot 2
3:30 م – Lone Survivor
5:30 م – Drumline
7:30 م – Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines
خريطة الأفلام الأجنبية ليوم الأربعاء 23 أغسطس
