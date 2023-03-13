تعرف على الفائزين بجوائز أوسكار 2023

أقيم الساعات الماضية حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2023 ، بحضور كوكبة من النجوم العالميين في مجال التمثيل والغناء والإخراج.
وقدم الحفل جيمي كيميل وجاءت جوائز أوسكار 2023 كالآتي:
أفضل فيلم:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
الفائز: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Triangle of Sadness”
“Women Talking”
أفضل مخرج:
الفائزان: دانيال شينرت ودانيال كوان عن Everything Everywhere All at Once
مارتن ماكدونا عن The Banshees of Inisherin
ستيفن سبيلبرج عن The Fabelmans
تود فيلدمان عن Tár
روبن أوستلوند عن Triangle of Sadness
أفضل ممثلة دور رئيسي:
الفائزة: ميشيل يوه عن Everything Everywhere All at Once
كيت بلانشيت عن Tár
آنا دي أرماس عن Blonde
أندريا رايزبورو عن To Leslie
ميشيل ويليامز عن The Fabelmans
أفضل ممثل دور رئيسي:
أوستن بتلر عن Elvis
كولين فاريل عن The Banshees of Inisherin
الفائز: برندان فريزر عن The Whale
بول ميسكال عن Aftersun
بيل ناي عن Living
أفضل ممثل دور مساعد:
الفائز: كي هوي كوان عن Everything Everywhere All at Once
برندان جليسون عن The Banshees of Inisherin
بريان تيري هنري عن Causeway
جود هيرش عن The Fabelmans
باري كيوجان عن The Banshees of Inisherin
أفضل ممثلة دور مساعد:
الفائزة: جيمي لي كرتيس عن Everything Everywhere All at Once
أنجيلا باسيت عن Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
هونغ تشاو عن The Whale
كيري كوندون عن The Banshees of Inisherin
ستيفاني هسوعن Everything Everywhere All at Once
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
الفائز: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
أفضل تصوير سينمائي :
الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
أفضل تصميم أزياء:
الفائز: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
أفضل فيلم وثائقي:
الفائز: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
“Fire of Love”
A House Made of Splinters
أفضل فيلم روائي قصير:
الفائز: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
أفضل فيلم أجنبي (غير متحدث بالانجليزية):
الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front (ألمانيا)
Argentina, 1985 (الأرجنتين)
Close (بلجيكا)
EO (بولندا)
The Quiet Girl (إيرلندا)
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير:
الفائز: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير:
الفائز: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
?How Do You Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Babylon
الفائز: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
أفضل سيناريو أصلي :
الفائز: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس:
الفائز: Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
أفضل تصميم إنتاج:
الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
أفضل مونتاج:
الفائز: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر:
الفائز: Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
أفضل صوت:
الفائز: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية:
الفائز: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية:
الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
أفضل أغنية أصلية:
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever لريانا
الفائز: Naatu Naatu – RRR
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman لـ صوفيا كارسون
Hold My Hand” من فيلم Top Gun: Maverick لليدي جاجا
This is a Life من فيلم Everything Everywhere All At Once لـ سون لوكس