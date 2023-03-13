تعرف على الفائزين بجوائز أوسكار 2023

أقيم الساعات الماضية حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار لعام 2023 ، بحضور كوكبة من النجوم العالميين في مجال التمثيل والغناء والإخراج.

وقدم الحفل جيمي كيميل وجاءت جوائز أوسكار 2023 كالآتي:

أفضل فيلم:

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

الفائز: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

أفضل مخرج:

الفائزان: دانيال شينرت ودانيال كوان عن Everything Everywhere All at Once

مارتن ماكدونا عن The Banshees of Inisherin

ستيفن سبيلبرج عن The Fabelmans

تود فيلدمان عن Tár

روبن أوستلوند عن Triangle of Sadness

أفضل ممثلة دور رئيسي:

الفائزة: ميشيل يوه عن Everything Everywhere All at Once

كيت بلانشيت عن Tár

آنا دي أرماس عن Blonde

أندريا رايزبورو عن To Leslie

ميشيل ويليامز عن The Fabelmans

أفضل ممثل دور رئيسي:

أوستن بتلر عن Elvis

كولين فاريل عن The Banshees of Inisherin

الفائز: برندان فريزر عن The Whale

بول ميسكال عن Aftersun

بيل ناي عن Living

أفضل ممثل دور مساعد:

الفائز: كي هوي كوان عن Everything Everywhere All at Once

برندان جليسون عن The Banshees of Inisherin

بريان تيري هنري عن Causeway

جود هيرش عن The Fabelmans

باري كيوجان عن The Banshees of Inisherin

أفضل ممثلة دور مساعد:

الفائزة: جيمي لي كرتيس عن Everything Everywhere All at Once

أنجيلا باسيت عن Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

هونغ تشاو عن The Whale

كيري كوندون عن The Banshees of Inisherin

ستيفاني هسوعن Everything Everywhere All at Once

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

الفائز: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

أفضل تصوير سينمائي :

الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

أفضل تصميم أزياء:

الفائز: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

أفضل فيلم وثائقي:

الفائز: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

“Fire of Love”

A House Made of Splinters

أفضل فيلم روائي قصير:

الفائز: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

أفضل فيلم أجنبي (غير متحدث بالانجليزية):

الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front (ألمانيا)

Argentina, 1985 (الأرجنتين)

Close (بلجيكا)

EO (بولندا)

The Quiet Girl (إيرلندا)

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير:

الفائز: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير:

الفائز: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

?How Do You Measure a Year

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

أفضل سيناريو أصلي :

الفائز: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس:

الفائز: Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

أفضل تصميم إنتاج:

الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

أفضل مونتاج:

الفائز: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر:

الفائز: Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

أفضل صوت:

الفائز: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية:

الفائز: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

أفضل موسيقى تصويرية:

الفائز: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

أفضل أغنية أصلية:

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever لريانا

الفائز: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman لـ صوفيا كارسون

Hold My Hand” من فيلم Top Gun: Maverick لليدي جاجا

This is a Life من فيلم Everything Everywhere All At Once لـ سون لوكس